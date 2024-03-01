Port Macquarie Squash says goodbye to courts with one last game

For 43 years Port Macquarie locals have brought their racquets to the squash courts on William Street, Port Macquarie
But now with courts due to be converted into tourist accommodation, Port Macquarie Squash is preparing for its last ever social game at the courts on Saturday, March 2.
When Port Macquarie Squash secretary Fenwick Snowden was asked if he was feeling bittersweet about the last game, his answer was simple.
"There's no sweetness about it," he said.
"It's very disappointing.
"We've seen centre after centre closed in Port and every time that happens, half of the people go away."
For now the future of the Port Macquarie Squash is uncertain.
The club has plans to start playing games in Kempsey in the upcoming months but Mr Snowden said that the travel would make the club lose players.
Other squash courts in Port Macquarie are not in use or are not open to Port Macquarie Squash.
The club put forward to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council a plan for a multi-sports centre in November 2022.
The centre would involve removable walls so that the courts could be opened up and be a space for not just squash players but also karate, yoga and dance.
The multi-million dollar plan could be staged and would see greater wheelchair access for players.
Mr Snowden said there would need to be at least six new courts to develop junior players as well as make the centre profitable and to bring someone to manage the centre full time.
"We've done the sums and we know we can make it profitable so there would be no ongoing costs," he said.
"...We could run it without it costing any ongoing costs to [council].
"There would be no ratepayers having to prop up the squash club."
But one of the main hurdles for creating the centre is finding land.
Port Macquarie Squash had hopes of basing the centre on council-owned land so it could be a community asset.
"We're a bit hamstrung because if we don't have a place to put the multi-sport centre, we can't apply for funding," Mr Snowden said.
"So even if they can give us a certain allocation of land, then we can at least start applying for grants."
The proposed centre would take up the size of approximately two tennis courts excluding parking.
In 2023, Port Macquarie News was told that the council was still supporting the group with its planning for an alternate facility and ongoing participation of squash in the region.
In a statement provided by Port-Macquarie Hastings Council on March 1, they said that at this time there is no suitable location with which they can offer.
"We are currently working to deliver a number of competing sporting and recreational projects as adopted by the elected Council in our Recreation Action Plan (RAP)," they said.
"The RAP involves short and medium term priority projects, and it is subject to an annual review."
Making the centre private is another option for Port Macquarie Squash who is also speaking to individual land owners
Having the facilities to play the sport nearby is key to help support young local players.
The club didn't push the junior sport last year as they thought construction in the William Street courts was going to begin earlier but know they can build numbers.
"A couple of years ago we got all the schools involved and I think we picked up about 30 to 35 juniors," Mr Snowden said.
"So we know we can grow that to 150 players."
Squash has seen success overseas in recent years with New Zealand hosting the World Junior Squash Championship in 2023.
"We've seen case studies in New Zealand where they've built amazing centres and now they're hosting some of the biggest tournaments in the world," Mr Snowden said.
"The argument saying 'its a dying sport'....take netball for example
"If you take 80 per cent of the facilities away from everyone, [close down] 80 per cent of the courts...you tell me what will happen to that sport?"
The sport was also recently named an Olympic Sport and is set to be in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
"The question is, what Olympic sport is not being catered for other than squash?" Mr Snowden said.
"How can an Olympic sport be left to die on the side of the road?"
The last Port Macquarie Squash social game on William Street will be held from 1 to 5pm on Saturday, March 2.
