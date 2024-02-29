Wauchope welcomes new Home Care service hub

Wauchope has welcomed a new Home Care office to service the Mid North Coast.
Aged care provider BaptistCare, opened its new base for its Home Care service at Hastings Street, Wauchope on Wednesday, February 28.
The new space will allow Home Care clients and staff to have a hub and grow their support to communities across the coast.
Sarah Newman, General Manager for BaptistCare At Home, says the new hub will provide a space for people to access the services they need and for aged care employment opportunities for locals in the community.
"We're excited about the expansion of BaptistCare Home Care services in Wauchope," she said
"And are constantly assessing how we can grow our services to support more people through allied health, care management, clinical and direct care workers on the Mid North Coast.
"Our new hub will provide local seniors with support for their care needs and social connectivity, enabling them to continue living independently in their own homes."
The new space is part of the BaptistCare strategy to address the growing ageing population across the Mid North Coast.
The space in Wauchope will allow room for the Mid North Coast team of local employees, including administration, care facilitation and care workers to grow and provide care to older people in the Hastings and Port Macquarie.
In the 2021-22 NSW Intergenerational Report, it's predicted that 25% of the Australian population will be aged 65 or over by 2061.
On the Mid North Coast, this is already the case.
"We believe our new Mid North Coast hub will be a great asset to older people and their families needing access to care services," Ms Newman said.
"Providing social contact, a place to ask questions and connect with clients, is vital for BaptistCare to continue providing the best quality care and improve the sector for future ageing Australians in regional areas."
The new Wauchope base is just one of many BaptistCare services on the Mid North Coast BaptistCare Kularoo Aged Care Centre in Forster and BaptistCare Blue Gum Cottage Social Club in Taree.
