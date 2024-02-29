Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wauchope welcomes new Home Care service hub

By Staff Reporters
February 29 2024 - 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Florence Boyd and Sarah West from the management team at BaptistCare At Home Port Macquarie Hasting attend the opening of the new Wauchope Hub. Picture supplied
Florence Boyd and Sarah West from the management team at BaptistCare At Home Port Macquarie Hasting attend the opening of the new Wauchope Hub. Picture supplied

Wauchope has welcomed a new Home Care office to service the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.