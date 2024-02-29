Kenny's surf report: the four elements that create good surf conditions

There are four main elements that determine the surf conditions; wind, swell, tide and the water current.
Every morning when we arrive at the beach for that morning surf there is always an argument of which way the wind is going, if the tide is coming in, and if there's any swell.
The surf crew in the morning have a habit, we walk up to Flaggies and gauge the conditions and check out the break. We get a good idea up there if we are going to get any waves for the day.
Then as we stand around waiting for the first light, I don't know how many people around me all have that one burning question of what is the water temp today?
Paul and Cherie often go down and dip their toes in just to quickly check if we are correct.
Even those early morning swimmers and runners all want to know what the water temp is.
Usually Sir Allan Upton will know the answer and it's usually around 20.5 or 19.2.
Well, I can tell you this week the water temperature is a record high for this time of the year, sitting at 24-25 degrees.
For me it's like a hot bath as I prefer it to be 17-18 degrees so I can feel the nice cold sea engulfing the body.
Lifesavers at Town Beach are noticing the sand continues to build up down past the Kisok Rock and Flaggies.
Winds will be light SW to NW at 5-15 knots, with tides low in the morning of 0.5 to 0.6 metres and high tide 1-1.3 metres just after lunch.
Swell will be slight over the weekend between 1-1.2 metres, with a large pulse arriving Monday afternoon into Tuesday of 2-2.5 metres.
Most beaches on the coast should have reasonable waves, especially on the run-in tide.
Safe surfing all.
