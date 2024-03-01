Too many pets, too little supplies: Port Animal Shelter at capacity

Port Macquarie Animal Shelter is currently at capacity and struggling to keep up with the influx of strays, abandoned and surrendered animals in their care.
A Port Macquarie-Hastings Council spokesperson acknowledges the shift and current demand of the shelter.
"We are seeing a significant increase in the number of animals being surrendered to the shelter, and a noticeable decrease in the amount of adoptions," they said.
"The imbalance between the two has now seen the shelter reach capacity."
The shelter announced they were at capacity in a recent Facebook post and were no longer able to accept new animals for the safety and welfare of staff and pets.
The shelter is currently managing a waiting list in excess of 100 animals.
The council spokesperson told Port Macquarie News that the current rental and housing crisis is also contributing to an increase in the demand for the shelter's services.
"Pet ownership is a life-long commitment and we urge people to please consider all their personal circumstances before making this decision," they said.
In a another Facebook post, the Port Macquarie Animal Shelter expressed the toll that responding to the needs of the animals has had on staff.
"We exhaust every avenue to try and find a rescue for all animals, including staff emailing, calling and texting rescues after hours," the post said.
"The staff have been harassed and emotionally worn down by members of the public calling the facility, guilt tripping and abusing them because we are unable to take surrenders and release an aggressive dog into the community."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has advised pet owners to consider all options before surrendering their pets as the shelter needs to ensure space is available for stray and aggressive animals.
The council has called for responsible pet ownership practices such as desexing their animals and making sure their pet is microchipped, registered and their details are up to date.
The shelter is currently having a Canine Call Out where the shelter is requesting the community donate items from worm and flea treatment for medium to large breed dogs, puppy and adult wet food, puppy dry food, dog trampoline beds, shell/clam pools and drinking troffs.
"[There are] a number of long term dogs available for adoption at reduced fees as well as kittens and older cats ready for their new homes," the spokesperson said.
Locals wishing to assist or adopt a pet from the Port Macquarie Animal Shelter can call on 6583 3488 or visit their Facebook page.
