Volunteers head to the waterways for 2024's Clean Up Australia Day

On Sunday March 3, volunteers from the OzFish will meet at 9am near the Marine Rescue Port Macquarie Boat Shed to clean up the Hastings River.
President of the OzFish Hastings River Chapter Sean Finn is organising the Clean Up Australia Day event and said it is important to not forget about our rivers.
"I take so much from the river, so many good things, so it's only right that I give back," he said.
"It's a place where I get food, it's a place I can connect with myself and my mates."
OzFish will go along the Westport shore and pick up, categorise and send off the rubbish to Tangaroa Blue for data collection on Clean Up Australia day.
"It is a high traffic area, so we're really interested to see what the proportions of different types of waste are" Mr Finn said.
Over time rubbish and waste can build up in the river and can impact the local marine life.
In a 'Keep it Clean' event on January 20 seven local anglers removed 311 kilograms of waste from Fernbank Creek.
The team visited the site at Fernbank as they knew there was a lot of rubbish in the water and would require a large effort.
Items removed include a desk, old domestic gas canister, a marquee cover and fabrics and carpets.
"There was a little bit of fishing waste, but I think it was only about less than 10 per cent of total waste volume," Mr Finn said.
There are a variety of reasons the rubbish may make its way into the water including dumping, floods or even being blown into the water.
"There's always opportunities where we can do a little bit of cleanup, there's always gonna be waste around," he said.
"We're not there to solve a problem and walk away."
"And it's not to say that the river is in a bad state. It's a beautiful river, but there's always something we can do to help her out."
