Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Volunteers head to the waterways for 2024's Clean Up Australia Day

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
March 2 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Sunday March 3, volunteers from the OzFish will meet at 9am near the Marine Rescue Port Macquarie Boat Shed to clean up the Hastings River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.