Grant applications open for major events and community initiatives

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) is excited to once again open two grant programs that support local not-for-profits, sporting associations, event organisers, businesses and community groups.
PMHC's Community Grants and Major Events Grants have now opened for 2024, with applications closing on March 17. The funding programs aim to provide a boost to projects and organisations that support and showcase a vibrant, connected, inclusive and engaged region.
Community Grants are available for local non-profit organisations who need support getting initiatives or projects off the ground.
There are four grant categories:
The Major Events Grants stream provides financial support of up to $5000 for events that have the potential to attract visitors to our region, or positively contribute to the region's economic climate and generate destination exposure. These grants can be used for events held in the second half of 2024 (July-December).
Quick Grants of up to $1000 are also available year-round and can be allocated towards any expenses for the event.
In 2023, PMHC awarded $19,500 worth of grants to eight event operators. Combined, they provided a direct and indirect economic benefit of more than $5 million into the local economy.
Mayor Peta Pinson encouraged applicants to think outside the box for their creative Community Grants ideas and put genuine thought into how their idea could add real value to the region.
"We are looking for genuine ideas from groups and individuals that could help support existing programs and projects which are happening year-round," Mayor Pinson said.
"Why not think about an innovative and passionate project that could help drive and generate interest around Youth Week (12-17 years), senior connections, NAIDOC and Reconciliation Week, disability inclusion, activation of public spaces, volunteering and arts and culture.
"If you're thinking about applying for either a Community or Major Events grant, I encourage you to check your eligibility and utilise all the helpful information out there on how to apply. Council employees are here to help you through the process."
For qualification criteria and to apply, head to PMHC's Community Grants page - or Major Events page.
