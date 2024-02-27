Teams prepare for finals in Two Rivers First Grade Cricket Competition

Four teams are preparing to battle it out for the final spot in the Two Rivers First Grade Cricket Competition after weather and light caused two games to be abandoned over the weekend.
Nulla Cricket Club and Macquarie Hotel faced off in a close match at Kempsey with the visiting team walking away victorious with 103 runs.
The Beechwood and Wauchope Cricket Club were midway into their match on the weekend when it had to be abandoned due to the light being so bad.
The match was the last game before Wauchope plays in the qualifying final against the Macquarie Hotel on Saturday (March 2).
We are fairly confident for Saturdays game," Wauchope RSL Cricket Club captain Liam Adelt said.
"We learnt a lot two weeks ago when we played them so hopefully a result comes our way."
They are just one of four teams playing to make it to the Grand Final with the Rovers and Port City Leagues also making the cut.
Wauchope has seen plenty of success this season with 11 wins out of the 18 games played so far.
"The enjoyment we have playing together probably drives us to do well and that's why we've won a few games and finish second after the regular season," Adelt said.
"We have to try and create more partnerships with our batting- that's probably been the biggest hurdle for our side so hopefully we can have a few players get past that 20 run mark to give us a competitive total."
The team has faced many highs during the competition with players like Dan Adelt and Hugh Parsons making an impact on the team's performance.
"But I think our biggest stand outs have to be the players that put their hand up every week from lower grades to help us get 11 blokes on the field each Saturday," Adelt said.
"Without them we don't have the success we've had this season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.