Council to consider reestablishing Australia Day Committee to plan events

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will consider reestablishing an Australia Day Committee to plan community events on January 26.
Councillors debated the establishment of the committee at the first Ordinary Council Meeting for 2024 on February 15.
Councillor Adam Roberts put forward a motion to request the CEO to consider the inclusion of resources in the draft 2024-2025 Operational Plan and budget for the establishment of an Australia Day Committee to plan and deliver activities and events associated with Australia Day.
"We did have an Australia Day Committee in years past and I understand COVID had some impacts on events we were organising or coordinating as a council," Cr Roberts said.
"I have taken some time to talk to residents from diverse backgrounds and look at what other councils do across Australia... most councils do have an activity-based Australia Day."
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council moved to scrap nine committees, working parties and groups in 2022.
It was mentioned during the February 15 meeting that the previous Australia Day Committee dissolved in 2018 due to a lack of interest and engagement from the community.
"What I'm asking for here is just consideration in the budget... so that we can reinstate our Australia day Committee," Cr Roberts said.
Councillor Danielle Maltman agreed with Cr Roberts: "Personally I love Australia Day, and so does our community," she said.
"I'm really supportive of a committee for Australia day to be formed."
Councillor Rachel Sheppard put forward an amendment, that was ultimately lost, which was to note the proposal to request the CEO to consider the inclusion of resources in the draft Operational Plan and budget for the establishment of the Australia day Committee, not that council currently undertakes the organisation of the Australia Day Awards and note the community grants system can be accessed to facilitate additional Australia Day events.
"I'm not sure why we would undertake an action to start a committee, which is quite onerous," Cr Sheppard said.
"We had a number of committees that we dissolved without review. If we say that these committees [that were dissolved] are not worthy of maintaining in some form or reviewing before we dissolve them, but then we're going to dedicate resources to creating a whole new committee to do work that could be achieved in another way."
Councillor Nik Lipovac agreed: "There's nothing here that convinces me that what we do at the moment isn't working. Marine Rescue and a number of other organisations do their own thing out on the water [for Australia Day]," he said.
The amendment was put to councillors, with councillors Lauren Edwards, Lisa Intemann, Nik Lipovac and Rachel Sheppard voting for and councillors Danielle Maltman, Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts and Josh Slade voting against.
Cr Pinson used the mayoral casting vote and the amendment was lost.
When speaking for the original motion put forward by Cr Roberts, Cr Pinson said it was a "proud moment" for council to hold the awards ceremony on January 26.
"When other councils are turning their back on their Australia Day celebrations, our council proudly held the event on the day and it came at [many compliments] from our community for this council to do that," she said.
Councillor Lauren Edwards spoke against the motion.
"The Australia Day Committee faded out due to lack of interest," she said.
"We had numerous committees at the start of this council term, which were already well attended and invested in by the community, that we dissolved.
"We have not been approached by community members to start an [Australia Day] committee... so I can't support this."
Cr Sheppard said she hopes that any Australia Day Committee takes into account the diverse experiences of people in our community.
"It's important this doesn't... create a divide in the community," she said.
The motion to request the CEO to consider the inclusion of resources in the draft Operational Plan and budget to establish an Australia Day Committee was carried. Councillors Josh Slade, Adam Roberts, Peta Pinson, Danielle Maltman and Lisa Intemann voted for and councillors Rachel Sheppard, Nik Lipovac and Lauren Edwards voted against.
