Getaway Car (dad's version): going to the Eras Tour with a VIP

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if your dad was a bigger Swiftie than you?
Don't get me wrong, I am a massive fan, but after the events of the Eras Tour it would be impossible to compete with my dad after a video of his costume went viral on TikTok.
My father Duncan Kirkland is easily the biggest fan I know.
The Kirkland family has loved Taylor Swift for as long as I can remember, but up until February 23 we had never been to a concert. Unless you include the hundreds of trips to Sydney belting the lyrics to all our favourite songs in the car.
Luckily for us, my mum scored us tickets to night one of the Eras Tour in Sydney.
Dad's passion for Taylor Swift has grown over the years, but I can say it has finally peaked.
Obsessing over Taylor on social media, he has proudly announced himself as a Swiftie dad.
"Being a dad gives me a free licence to make up my own lyrics and still be considered the biggest fan," Duncan said.
The Swiftie dads have been known to dress up for Taylor's concerts, but when my dad set out planning his costume last year, we would have never expected what he ended up creating and the media storm that followed.
When Duncan set out brainstorming his costume for the Eras Tour late last year, our family was not prepared for what this meant.
He was Fearless and determined to do something original. Inspired by his favourite song from the Reputation Album Getaway Car Duncan set to work on creating his costume.
"Essentially, it was difficult to find parts for the Jaguar E-type at the wreckers and auto part shops to build the ideal car used in the Getaway Car film clip," he said.
"However, success was found through dumpster diving recycling bins for cardboard shapes to suit this prestigious car."
Duncan spent months talking about the outfit, staring at his cardboard scraps and planning the logistics of building the car.
"The most difficult part was making it convertible," he said. "I wanted it to be able to come a part for the ride to the stadium."
Four weeks before the concert, the rest of the family started to worry that there would be no getaway car.
But with a few late nights and a weekend dedicated to the car, Duncan had made a masterpiece.
The car was covered in a sleek blue velvet and had a transparent windscreen that was bound to grab attention.
Ask any of his students at Hastings Secondary College Westport Campus, Duncan has a big Reputation when it comes to his love for Taylor Swift and pop stars.
"I've sung One Direction at assemblies, put on skits and often have walked through the playground singing Swiftie songs," he said.
"Expressing my love for pop stars at school helps me stay up to date and engage with the youth, and Taylor has a wonderful impact on our teenagers.
"She is a very successful business woman and I would say she truly is a modern day Shakespeare. The top universities around the world are running courses and symposiums on the Swift effect.
"I recently listened to her NYU Commencement speech, and she said something along the lines of embracing the cringe.
"That resonated with me, and I think it is an important message to give teenagers today."
It truly did feel like I was in the presence of a celebrity even before the concert started. Everyone loved his costume and it wasn't long before we had people lining up to trade bracelets and get a photo outside the stadium.
"It was stinking hot and funny to walk past the fans lining up for Blink-182," he said.
"But soon as we came up to the sparkling and glittering costumes of the Swifties, I felt at home."
The car and its creator were quick to get the media's attention.
Duncan featured on national media's TikTok pages as well as USA Today, with over 38.1 thousand views so far.
"I was chosen because I was a Swiftie dad, I had gone to great lengths in building my car and it was certainly different and stood out," he said.
We liked to joke that my brother was the security guard, my mum the master of friendship bracelets and I was dad's publicist.
"As I was walking through I didn't see a lot of people turning their heads, but there were lots of people telling me how awesome my costume was.
"We were able to strike up conversations with everyone there, there was so much positivity and appreciation of one another's effort that they put into their costumes, or making of friendship bracelets."
But his highlight was being unofficially given a trophy for best costume by a group of Swifties.
"To tell the truth that actually means a lot because it just shows how Swifties appreciate and encourage one another. It was a whole lot of fun."
I was pessimistic that dad wouldn't be able to make it into the concert with the car as there were so many stringent guidelines and was trying to prepare him for having to give it up at the gates.
Don't worry about the car, dad got sick of carrying it after around three hours.
"In some sort of Swiftie miracle the car made it into the stadium," Duncan said. "I was very nervous but security offered me valet parking and waved me through."
Dad was very fond of saying to anyone who asked where the car went throughout the concert that it kept on getting in the way and he didn't have any wet weather insurance so it made its way to the wreckers early in the show.
We will remember this night All Too Well.
