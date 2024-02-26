Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Saints through to round four of the Australia Cup after 'fiery' win

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
February 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Saints defeated Boambee 3-1 over the weekend. Pictures by North Coast Football

The Port Macquarie Saints have come out on top in the third round of the Australia Cup over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.