Port Saints through to round four of the Australia Cup after 'fiery' win

The Port Macquarie Saints have come out on top in the third round of the Australia Cup over the weekend.
The team clashed with Boambee on their home turf on Saturday, February 24.
The Saints came out of the blocks firing, scoring two first half goals and knocking Boambee out of the Australia Cup 3-1 at full time.
David Wigley from North Coast Football said the damage was done in the first half of the game.
"The Port Saints are a very young team. They were fit and really well organised," he said.
"They were off on the front foot.
"Boambee had won 5-0 the week before, so they were in really good form and it was the Saints' first game of the season.
"It was 2-0 at half time and Boambee were slightly shocked [going into the second half]."
Boambee managed to come back in the second half to score a goal against the Saints.
"It was a pretty even second half, but the damage was already done in the first half," Wigley said.
"The intensity with which they started the first half really set up the victory."
Three other North Coast teams also progressed to round four of the Australia Cup. Northern Storm defeated Moore Creek 3-1, Coffs Coast Tigers came out on top against the Westlawn Tigers 3-0 and Urunga defeated Mullumbimby 6-1.
