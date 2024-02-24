Students make a splash at Lower North Coast PSSA Swimming carnival

Port Macquarie-Hastings primary school students have made a splash at the Lower North Coast Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) Swimming Carnival held at the the Kempsey McElhone Swimming Complex on Wednesday (February 21).
Students dived into the water alongside Macleay Valley students to secure their place at the North Coast Championship in Casino next month.
Aldavilla Primary School Assistance Principal and carnival convener Toby O'Brien said that it was a pleasure to witness some of the local talent competing.
"The perfect weather and conditions ensured spectators witnessed thrilling races, record-breaking performances, and remarkable displays of teamwork," he said.
"At every major event, you get to witness the future superstars of our local areas perform on the big stage.
"As six records were broken, it was clear that we have some incredible athletes, and potential Olympians among us."
Tacking Point Public School was the Champion School overall, with two age champions.
Hastings Public School also walked away from the carnival with a number of wins including Liam McDonald being named 11-year-old boys age champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.