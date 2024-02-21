Kenny's surf report: surfing to raise funds for a worthy cause

This week's feature is about a group of surfers in the Camden Haven region who have joined forces for a special challenge to raise awareness for cancer.
They are also raising funds for this special cause which affects everyone in one way or another.
The challenge is to raise awareness for breast cancer in ladies and gents, prostate cancer, brain cancer and skin cancer.
This challenge is Australia-wide and even our own world champion surfer Julian Wilson, whose mum was diagnosed with breast cancer, has joined the quest.
At present the Camden Haven group are sitting in 10th place.
Captain Bobby Rosenbaum has gotten a motley crew together from North Haven, ranging from the ages of 10 to 72 to challenge each other to surf every day in February.
The only catch is you don't only have to surf, you need to catch a minimum of six waves each day, and every craft is acceptable including short boards, longboards, body boards, mal and even the desperadoes known as "goat floater".
Halfway through the challenge and it is looking good with plenty of banter and pictures of surfing, so no one cheats.
Even though it is a challenge, the most important part is raising awareness and having fun in the surf with your mates.
Conditions this week look good, with reasonable swell of 1.2-1.6 metres all up and down the coast from Plomer to North Haven.
Light wind S-SW in the morning and NW-NE in the afternoon around 5-15 knots.
Water temperature this week is steady around 21 degrees.
Tides will be higher over the weekend, around 1.7 metres and as the week progresses it will be lower in the morning and late afternoon.
Life savers at towns report not much change, more sand building up at Flaggies and down through Chickens with safe swimming on Town Beach between the flags.
Remember we all enjoy surfing, it's not until cancer hits us that we realise how lucky we are, so empty those deep pockets and give to a great cause, one day it may just help you.
If you would like to donate to this cause. Google Surf February and click on the donate link and then search "Bobby Would Go".
Thank you for your support for this worthy cause.
Safe surfing everyone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.