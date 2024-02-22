40 years of purple: Wauchope prepares for Lasiandra Festival

A beloved local festival is preparing to reach a major milestone when it returns to Wauchope next month.
The Wauchope Lasiandra festival (March 1-23) will be reaching 40 years of celebrating the local town, promoting local businesses and helping the community.
Wauchope Lasiandra Festival committee secretary Chrissy Jones said community involvement and support had been the key to reaching the major milestone.
"Wauchope has really been behind it from the start," she said.
"It's wonderful."
"Its something that the community looks forward to each year."
Created by Gordon Rogers, Jack Dwyer and Noel Dunn in 1984, the Lasiandra Festival aims to promote the Wauchope area with the proceeds from the festival going towards the beautification of Wauchope.
With the purple lasiandra adopted as the town's floral emblem, the festival has run every year, even in 2020 despite ending earlier than planned.
Events like the Purple People Market Day aim to help local businesses promote themselves to visitors.
The market day, which sees the Wauchope CBD become a hive of purple activity is held this year on Thursday, March 14
The Wauchope Lasiandra Festival Committee is still open to businesses wanting to participate in the market day.
Ms Jones said she hopes attendees will feel uplifted by the festival.
"It will create a better atmosphere about the town because a lot of businesses have closed down" she said.
"A lot have suffered so on Purple People Day, I hope everyone gets involved.
"It would be so good to get them back into the swing of it again."
Local community groups are also getting involved with the Wauchope Tennis Club's Purple Pickle Ball Competition one of the new events listed for the festival.
The Purple Bike Night on Brandon Street will mark the start of festivities on Friday March 1st with a special luncheon on Saturday March 23rd marking an end of the festivities.
Mrs Jones said it was major for the community to support and promote their local town.
"You've got to love your town or why else be here," she said.
"That's why we're 30-odd years, 20-odd years on a comittee- we love the town.
"We [the committee members] don't benefit personally from it...we just want the businesses to earn money."
The full list of events scheduled can be found on the Wauchope Lasiandra Festival website.
