Authentic and tenacious: Simone Ducker is a role model for young women

Simone Ducker will champion Wauchope with her authentic, hardworking and tenacious personality at the Sydney Royal Easter.
Ms Ducker is a 2024 finalist for The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition. She will compete in a series of events where contestants are judged on their confidence, personality, rural knowledge and speech.
"It is such a great honour and privilege [to be selected], and I think on top of that, it's great to be acknowledged," Ms Ducker said.
Ms Ducker is in her final year at the University of Sydney studying civil engineering (Honours) and design in architecture.
She is currently tutoring and working as an intern at an engineering/architecture consultancy company.
Taree's Domonique Wyse and Ms Ducker were selected from 11 women in zone 1 to represent their hometown.
"All the women have such great ambitions and have done such fantastic work for their community. It was really exciting to meet them all."
Ms Ducker's interest in the Young Women Competition stems from an experience she had at the Wauchope show in 2017.
The winner of the Young Women Competition was to be announced and Ms Ducker was curious to see what it was about.
"I remember standing in the crowd and looking at the women that were there," she said.
"Just seeing the immense pride that they had, the women were all smiling, and having fun."
Ms Ducker saw benefits in the competition and decided to participate in the following years. She received runner up in both the 2018 Wauchope Junior Girls and 2019 Showgirls Senior competition
"It's a great initiative that champions women from our community, [and we have so many] wonderful and many amazing women," Ms Ducker said.
"I come from a family of very strong, independent women and for me to go into a competition that celebrates and lifts other women up. I think that's really cool."
Ms Ducker believes that the Young Women Competition builds females up and teaches them things that are important to the community.
"I feel like each year I take away something different," she said.
There were sessions that worked on personal development that helped her realise her personal brand and think of the message she was putting across.
"To me, my brand and what I was trying to put across was authenticity. To be hard working, and someone who's tenacious, easygoing with a bit of humour as well. "
Ms Ducker has always felt a strong bond with the community after moving to Wauchope ten years ago.
"I think the reason why I keep coming back is because of the wonderful community, they are the reason I am able to achieve and do stuff like moving away and going to Sydney."
After the floods in 2021 she was amazed at how her neighbours came together to help her and her family clean up.
"To have that foundation, that strong community from back home, they give me the foundation to go and do these big hard things. I can always come home and I'm always welcome."
