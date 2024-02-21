What's biting: swell brings challenging conditions for offshore anglers

With the recent weather being somewhat dreary, from an angling perspective this is just what we want to see in the lead up to our autumn fishing season.
Good rainfall, southerly winds and the occasional bit of swell will work well for the months ahead.
In the Hastings River this week luderick numbers are starting to pick up with quite a few bag limit catches reported. Cabbage has been the standout bait.
Up river, bream are active, with both surface and diving lures seeing good success. Flathead also remain consistent from most parts, whilst Limeburners and around Pelican Island have produced some terrific whiting over the past week.
Mulloway however remain somewhat elusive although a few school sized fish continue to be encountered around the Highway bridges and up the deeper sections of the Maria.
On the beaches, despite this consistent easterly swell some terrific action has been enjoyed. North Shore Beach has been producing good numbers of bream and whiting during daylight hours along with a few tailor during evening sessions.
This week the offshore fishing scene has really started to fire, with mackerel fever taking a hold with Plomer Bay attracting plenty of attention. To date, results have been a little spasmodic however there are both spanish and spotted mackerel, as well as the odd cobia present in varying numbers.
With continued southerly winds forecast for the next week, the warm currents should stay in close and hopefully bring a few more fish with them. Wider out, the FAD has been a little hit and miss although the mahi mahi that have been encountered have generally been of good size.
Those fishing the reefs report a few snapper and pearl perch, together with the occasional kingfish.
Further south, luderick and drummer numbers have been excellent. Crowdy Head and Perpendicular Point have both been fishing well.
Tailor have also been reasonable although generally the fish are only in the chopper class, while a few nice bream have been taken at first light. In the river, flathead remain common from most locations.
Queens Lake has also produced some cracking whiting, with a few fish around the 500 grams taken over the past week. Both surface lures and baits have proven effective.
Good news for luderick enthusiasts, with the break walls and Henry Kendall seeing a few nice fish taken on both cabbage and artificial weed.
Also on offer were a few nice bream from the break walls after dark, with mullet strips working very well.
On the crustacean front, Lake Cathie to date has proven a little hit and miss. Hopefully the school prawns will be more consistent after this weekend's full moon, and if so, I expect a high level of participation by those employing either drag or scoop nets.
Further north in the Macleay region, the recent easterly swell has given locals and visitor anglers some challenging bar conditions but for those who braved the swell have certainly been rewarded with some great offshore fishing this past week.
Grassy has produced good numbers of both spanish and spotted mackerel along with cobia, although sharks remain a constant hurdle.
In the river, whiting numbers and quality remain terrific, with sand flats around Jerseyville worth a look.
Off the rocks this week some lucky anglers were rewarded with catches of cobia and kingfish around the Gaol and Hat Head ledges.
