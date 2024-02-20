Changed overnight traffic conditions on Oxley Highway, Wauchope

Motorists are advised of changed overnight traffic conditions from Sunday on the Oxley Highway at Wauchope, to carry out essential maintenance on King Creek Bridge.
To minimise impacts on motorists, work will be carried out from 6pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday nights and is expected to be complete in five nights, weather permitting.
A single lane alternating traffic flow arrangement, traffic control and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during work hours.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time, are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.