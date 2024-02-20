Police appeal for information after four vehicles stolen from depot

Police are appealing for public assistance after four vehicles were allegedly stolen during a break and enter in Port Macquarie.
At about 7.30am on Tuesday, February 20, police were called to Blackbutt Road following reports of a break, enter and steal.
Police say the incident involved a forced entry into a depot, resulting in the theft of two 2020 Toyota Landcruisers with registration plates CX59GG and CY03TO, a 2023 Toyota Hilux with registration plate DH27FK, and a 2018 Toyota Landcruiser with registration plate CQ33PK.
Following an investigation, officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District located the 2023 Toyota Hilux, which is currently seized for examination.
Anyone who may recognise these vehicles and/or information or dashcam footage, into the incident is urged to contact Mid North Coast police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
