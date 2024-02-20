Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police appeal for information after four vehicles stolen from depot

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 21 2024 - 7:38am, first published February 20 2024 - 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are appealing for public assistance after four vehicles were stolen during a break and enter in Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied by Mid North Coast Police District
Police are appealing for public assistance after four vehicles were stolen during a break and enter in Port Macquarie. Pictures supplied by Mid North Coast Police District

Police are appealing for public assistance after four vehicles were allegedly stolen during a break and enter in Port Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.