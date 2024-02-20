Police reappeal to public to find missing man Brendan Speers

Police have issued another appeal for public assistance to help locate a 60-year-old man reported missing from Port Macquarie.
Mid North Coast Police District officers received a report in relation to concern for the welfare of Brendan Speers on Thursday, December 21 2023.
Police commenced inquiries into his whereabouts and have continued investigations.
Mr Speers was last seen on Williams Street, Port Macquarie, about 12pm on Monday, December 18, 2023; however, his current whereabouts are unknown.
Police have received reported sightings of Mr Speers in the Port Macquarie area, but are appealing for public assistance as his disappearance is out of character.
Brendan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170-175cm tall, of thin build, unshaven with grey hair.
He might be riding a red bicycle with a green shopping bag on the handlebars.
He is known to frequent Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie and the Port Macquarie CBD.
Anyone who may have seen Brendan or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Mid North Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
