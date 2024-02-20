Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Police reappeal to public to find missing man Brendan Speers

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 20 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Speers was last seen on Williams Street, Port Macquarie, about 12pm on Monday, December 18, 2023; however, his current whereabouts are unknown. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Brendan Speers was last seen on Williams Street, Port Macquarie, about 12pm on Monday, December 18, 2023; however, his current whereabouts are unknown. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police have issued another appeal for public assistance to help locate a 60-year-old man reported missing from Port Macquarie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.