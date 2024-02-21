ReCommunity project connecting people impacted by disaster

The inaugural ReCommunity Project is underway throughout the Mid North Coast, reconnecting people through creative activities and events.
Supporting community recovery, the project aims to reach those impacted by years of drought, fire, COVID-19, and floods.
Creative programs for re-engagement and regeneration in the area are currently running across the Port Macquarie-Hastings through Mid North Coast Community College (MNCCC), and Makerspace as a part of the MNCCC.
"We believe that Art, cultural and recreational activities play & important role in wellbeing and resilience," said Sue English, Mid North Coast Community College, Manager, Community Engagement & MakerSpace.
"Although the total ongoing impact of COVID-19 across the Mid North Coast has not yet been published, it has been further impacted by the multiple natural disasters suffered by our region."
The success of Mid North Coast ReCommunity's program at Rollands Plains has exceeded expectations, according to Sue Manchester of the Rollands Plains Community.
" We had so many people turn up to the creative workshops we had to run 2 classes in tandem with regular attendance of 16 or so," she said.
"For the first time in years our hall was used for something other than disaster management."
"Reasons for success have proven pretty simple really; timing since disasters was on point as we are only now feeling confident in our own post disaster skins again; the range of activities offered has been an easy sell; locals have been integrated in the program and themselves ran workshops; and most importantly it has been a great environment to renew old ties and develop new ones."
An upcoming event as part of the program is a Clothes Swap & Sell Market & Repair Cafe held at Makerspace in Port Macquarie, 9am to 1pm, on Saturday, February 24.
The ReCommunity Project is taking place across Kempsey, Port Macquarie, and Taree with all local councils supporting the programs.
For more information - https://www.mncccmakerspace.org.au/recommunity-project
