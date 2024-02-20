Port Macquarie school part of state wide funding for public preschools

A Port Macquarie school is one of 49 regional and rural public schools across the state announced to receive funding for a new preschool.
The NSW Government announced its plan to build 100 new public preschools co-located at public primary schools over the next three years.
One of the public schools included in the $769 million investment was Port Macquarie's own Tacking Point Public School.
"We're really excited to be getting a new public preschool at Tacking Point Public School," principal David Munday said.
"As planning for the preschool progresses, we'll keep the local community informed of important milestones."
The government's decision to co-locate public preschools with existing schools aims to help families with cost-of-living pressures, ensure children are ready for kindergarten and avoid parents with more than one child travelling to multiple locations.
"We have been listening to and learning from families, communities and expert educators and teachers as we work towards universal preschool for every child in NSW," Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.
"This is a long-term commitment, and we will work with the whole ECEC sector to support quality, equity, and access in a range of settings so that every child gets a strong start in life and learning."
Parents from Tacking Point Public School have said they support the idea of a preschool but have also voiced concerns surrounding parking, traffic management, how the pre-school will run and other logistics.
The government announcement has also drawn criticism from local MPs.
Tacking Point Public School is the only site in the Port Macquarie electorate and one of four locations on the Mid North Coast selected for the funding.
In the neighbouring electorate of Oxley, Bowraville Central School was the only school selected.
"Access to early education is vital in the growth of our children," Member for Oxley Michael Kemp said.
"We are fortunate to have received one preschool in Oxley, but the price of NSW Labor's revised plans is costing the needs of our other local communities.
"It is completely unfair that our children will get nothing, and the Premier and the Minister for Education must explain to the parents of Oxley why their children will miss out."
The sites were selected by a NSW Department Education Panel which considered multiple factors including educational need, projected preschool demand, child development and socioeconomic data.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said that this investment was the biggest spend on public preschools in NSW history.
"We made a commitment to build 100 public preschools because we understand the value of public education - and we believe that equity in education starts in the early years," she said.
"Postcodes should not act as a barrier to accessing the best start in life and every child should have access to high quality resources from a young age, including having access to preschool."
