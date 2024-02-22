Charles Sturt University welcomes new students to Port Macquarie

Wednesday, February 21 was a day for budding friendships, exploration and community as 743 new undergraduate students embarked on Orientation Week at Charles Sturt University.
One of the first tasks requested of students during the welcome meeting was to make friends and take a selfie with the person sitting beside them.
Third year Bachelar of Law and Criminal Justice student Caidan Paull encouraged new students to be themselves.
"Introduce yourself, make yourself known, have a loud voice, get stuck into the activities, get stuck into meeting other students and introduce yourself to us if we haven't done so already," she said.
"We are like the big sisters and brothers here today. We are ready to take you under our wings and show you whats good."
Orientation week includes campus tours, information sessions and social events aimed to set up and integrate students into university life.
Director of External Engagement (Port Macquarie) Ms Kate Wood-Foye expressed that the 2024 cohort is diverse.
"There is a huge mix of people coming through and it is really exciting to see where they are coming from," Ms Wood-Foye said.
A large percentage of the students are from the Mid North Coast catchment, such as Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Armidale.
The university welcomes 58 new First Nation students.
Students from all over Australia and 79 international students now call Port Macquarie home, with the largest group from Nepal and Southern India.
"They are just the most beautiful students, they are passionate, they are here to work and get it all done," Ms Wood-Foye said.
First year student Leah Gotke moved to Port Macquarie from Brisbane to study Medical Radiation Science.
Ms Gotke felt prepared when she moved into the campus on Tuesday.
"It was definitely exciting, you know, it was a big thing to move all of our stuff into the room. But it was nice to organise our own space," she said.
After exploring the region and settling down during Orientation Week the students will become part of the Port Macquarie community.
Ms Kate Wood-Foye said that the local community is important to the Port Macquarie campus.
"Part of the university's remit is to make sure these students become not just a part of our campus community, but the bigger community," she said.
The university brings events onto campus and gets the students working and volunteering in the community for events like Ironman and charities for domestic violence.
With the most popular subjects being Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Medical Radiation Science, and Bachelor of Paramedicine, soon the students will be out doing placements.
