2024 Port Macquarie ArtWalk launches; expressions of interest now open

Once again, local artists and businesses will bring the community together for an entertaining night for ArtWalk 2024.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council launched ArtWalk at the Glasshouse on Tuesday, February 20 with expressions of interest now open for the annual event which is taking place on Friday, June 7.
"We saw thousands of people come last year and support ArtWalk and we are starting our planning a little earlier this year so we can make it even bigger and better," said Mayor Peta Pinson.
The event is not only a great opportunity for artists but for the community and businesses who will have their doors open around Port Macquarie's CBD while hosting the works of art.
Mayor Pinson expressed that the free event is a great outing for families.
"In this day and age people are looking for things to entertain themselves that aren't costing their family budget a whole lot."
2024 will be the eighth year of Artwalk and it is expected to be just as big as past events with the path to be extended to Fisherman's Wharf.
The Artisian Markets and ArtBites food precinct are to return, along with the Curious Legends Puppeteers.
Artists are encouraged to find inspiration in the stunning beaches, outdoor activities, vibrant food scene, thriving arts and community events with the coastal theme aimed to celebrate the region's lifestyle.
"We know that our residents in Port Macquarie love culture, they love art, they love our Glasshouse and the Glasshouse is actually going to feature as one of the premier locations," said Mayor Pinson.
The upstairs area of the Glasshouse will host an 'ArtBar' featuring live jazz music and performances as well as an exhibition from local artists Northern Exposure Eight on display in the gallery.
Performer Emma Highlands has participated in the Artwalk in the past and is excited for this year's event.
"I've just been asked to perform at the 'ArtBar' so I will be singing jazz songs with a little cabaret style in the Glasshouse which will be lovely," she said.
Ms Highlands believes the event is special for artists.
"This is our work and what we want to do and for that to be appreciated is really important."
Belle Property Port Macquarie has played a key role at the ArtWalk since its inception.
Belle's real estate principal Sue Jogever said it is fantastic to see artists shine during the event and showcase their talent.
"I just love the interaction that the locals and the visitors to the region have when they meet the local artists," she said.
"They're very curious- they want to learn more about the meaning behind the ArtWalk."
EOI's are now open for all artists, performers and businesses keen to take part in this year's event on the Council's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.