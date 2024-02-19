Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the Mid North Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in parts of the Mid North Coast.
Affected areas also include Metropolitan Sydney, Hunter, Illawarra, Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Northern Tablelands and Central West Slopes and Plains Forecast Districts.
A series of troughs causing slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Taree however Port Macquarie and Wauchope residents also may be affected by wet weather.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said there is potential for isolated heavy falls of 50 to 100 millimetres.
"The NSW SES has prepositioned personnel throughout the region, and we are well-resourced to respond to any calls for assistance," Assistant Commissioner Kearns said.
"We currently have advice warnings in place for heavy rainfall, which brings with it the risk of flash flooding.
"I would encourage the public to follow the advice of emergency service personnel on the ground and not to drive through floodwater."
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.
