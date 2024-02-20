Wauchope brothers selected for NSW team in Indigenous Cricket Championship

Brothers Brett Russell and Lesley Smith are used to playing alongside each other at a national level.
The two Biripi and Dunghutti men were selected last year for the NSW team to compete in the National Indigenous Cricket Championships (NICC) and helped lead the state team to it's fourth consecutive championship.
This year, the two are back on the team hoping to secure a fifth win at the NICC championship at Alice Springs from February 22 - 27.
"To be able to play at that level together is pretty special and obviously going on to winning the competition made it even more special," Russell said.
"It's one of those things you dream of and once it becomes a reality it sinks in.
"To do it, go out again and do it two years in a row together would be pretty special for us."
Smith was only 17-years-old sat the 2023 event, and had to balance both school work and cricket during the championship.
"There will be a bit more of an opportunity for Les [this year]," Russell said.
"I'd like to see him take a bit more of a charge this year and I think he settled in pretty well last year."
The NSW men's coach Jeff Cook commended both brothers' performances last year and said he was looking forward to them doing really well again this year.
"[Smith] bowled extremely well, he fitted in with the boys more than well," he said.
"With Brett, he was consistent and we know what we're getting with Brett.
"He's a good cricketer and an even better person so that's what we pride our selection on."
The two brothers are originally from Kempsey and have lived in Wauchope for a number of years, having played for local teams including the Wauchope RSL Cricket Club and the United All Blacks Cricket team in Kempsey.
Their love for cricket grew during summer in the rugby off-season.
"They're both very rich rugby league towns," Russell said.
"To play cricket was one of those things that you'd give it a try and eventually I just took a love for the game."
Russell started playing cricket around the age of 15 and his younger brother started playing later.
"To be fair, he's a lot better than me at that age than I was," Russell said.
"I don't tell him that too much but I think he already knows it."
The two brothers now live on the Central Coast and play for the Warnavale Cricket Club.
But the pressure is on now to help see another win for the NSW team at NICC.
"NSW holds a very high value to winning those competitions and we've done it a few years now back to back so hopefully we can go for more," Russell said.
"I think it just sets a precedent for what's expected for us as NSW, being so dominant over the years.
"So just trying to keep that in check but also being as grounded and humble as possible."
