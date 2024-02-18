Top teams Wauchope and Macquarie face off in Two Rivers cricket competition

The Wauchope RSL Cricket Club has maintained their top position in the 2023/2024 Two Rivers First Grade competition ahead of the final games of the season, despite a crushing loss against Macquarie Hotel's Cricket Club over the weekend.
The two top teams took to the field on Saturday (February 17) with Macquarie batsmen Ian Strauss and Matt Lill giving their team a strong start and finishing with 20 and 65 runs respectively.
Wauchope RSL Cricket Club captain Liam Adelt said that Macquarie continued the momentum for their whole innings .
"Then when we batted, their bowlers executed a lot better and bowled with a lot more discipline," he said.
Wauchope batsman rose to the occasion with Ben Cant scoring 76 runs for his team.
"Ben played brilliantly and Jack Gough got five wickets which was great for us," Adelt said.
"Unfortunately most of the damage had been done by then."
Macquarie finished the game 10/238 to Wauchope's 10/114.
But the loss hasn't put Adelt in poor spirits especially since his team has won 11 of the 16 games they've played so far.
"I think our team needed a loss like this to bring us back down to earth," Adelt said.
"And show us that there is still a lot we need to work on!
"Macquarie are a great side and they showed their guns [on Saturday]."
It's the same positive attitude that the Wauchope team has entered the competition with and consistently managed to maintain.
"The boys are having a lot of fun playing so I think that's what's got us to the position we are currently in," Adelt said.
"Yeah we are all confident in our abilities but cricket can be a funny game sometimes.
"When it's not your day you know pretty quickly but we all know it can turn around just as quick- as long as we are all enjoying our cricket we will be fine."
