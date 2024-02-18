Concerns over 'block voting' and casting vote use during council meetings

Some concerns have been raised among Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors regarding the use of the mayor's casting vote and the potential of so-called "block voting" during council meetings.
The topic came up during the fiery first council meeting of 2024 on February 15.
During the meeting, the topic was raised while councillors were discussing a motion to exclude the Town Centre Master Plan component of the Port Macquarie CBD ordinary business rate.
While addressing the other councillors, Cr Sheppard said: "... in the face of an apparent voting block and the casting vote of the mayor."
Mayor Peta Pinson called for order following Cr Sheppard's comment.
"Cr Sheppard... you are imputing improper motives, you are making a suggestion of a voting block," Cr Pinson said.
"We have a split council in some decisions. We have four councillors voting one way and four councillors voting another."
A casting vote is used to resolve a tied vote by the presiding chair of a meeting or governing body.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council elects nine councillors including a mayor at each Local Government election, however when former councillor Sharon Griffiths resigned in July 2023, it resulted in an even number of remaining councillors.
Cr Sheppard said there were historically four councillors who vote the same way.
"You can look at the data from this meeting and previous meetings, there are historically four councillors who vote together and there's four councillors who consistently vote in varying ways having considered a matter on its merit," she said.
Cr Pinson said she didn't accept that view.
"There are four councillors that vote one way and four councillors at the moment voting another way," Cr Pinson said.
"At the resignation of a councillor, I've been put in a position to use a casting vote to keep the business of council moving forward. It's as simple as that."
During the first meeting of 2024, scoffs could be heard from the public gallery in the council chambers during debates where there was an even 4/4 split vote and the mayoral casting vote was used.
The mayor used the casting vote a total of 12 times during the February Ordinary Council meeting when there was an even 4/4 split vote on amendments put forward by councillors and when voting to move a final motion.
Each time there was an even 4/4 split vote during the meeting, it was the same four councillors on each side of the vote.
The February 15 Ordinary Council meeting minutes can be viewed on council's website here.
