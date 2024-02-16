'A place to feel safe': Homeless hub providing vital services recognised

The hard work and determination of the team behind Port Macquarie's homeless hub, Our Place, is acknowledged after receiving the Community Group of the Year Award, 2024.
Community Housing's Community Development Officer and Our Place team member Gemma Brown said the award means a lot to the group.
"The award is recognition that what we are doing is achieving what we are supposed to be," Ms Brown said. "That a collaborative effect can make a difference."
Our Place is dedicated to assisting anyone that is in need in the community by providing essential services not limited to amenities, clothing, pantry items and connection to local services.
"We welcome all who need help and are doing it tough. Anyone working, not working, house or no house. Anyone of any age is welcome," she said.
The group kicked off in 2023 in a collaborative effort between Community Housing Ltd (CHL), Neami National, New Horizons and YP Space.
"I think it is fair to say that not one organisation would be able to achieve it on their own," said Ms Brown.
Ms Brown said that one of the main reason the hub came about was the need to have all services in one spot.
"[It can be difficult] for a client or customer to go between services; they might need a birth certificate, they might need something from community housing."
"Here, they can do everything at once because we can work together," she said.
Deb Tougher from YP Space expanded on the collaboration.
"I think that we are the perfect example of what we can achieve. We all work with similar clients but here we are able to pull our resources and our skills," she said.
During the cost of living crisis, Our place is providing an essential service during tough times.
"We work with people whose needs are not all being met," Ms Brown said.
"At least when they come on the day we know that they have a full tummy and get some company and a place to be."
Neami National's Cherie Caltabiano said that a place like this is crucial for the Port Macquarie community.
"[To have a place] where they can come and not have to run around town all day to get their basic human rights met," Ms Caltabiano said.
"They don't feel judged here and they can talk to different services and access different things like showers and toilets."
"If you are here you obviously have to be here," said Ms Tougher.
The hub operates every second Thursday from 8am to 1pm at St Agnes Parish Youth Hub at 140 Horton St, Port Macquarie.
They are currently looking for a more permanent space in Port Macquarie which will allow more storage for donations and provision of regular and consistent support to those in need.
The best place to stay updated and find information about donating is on the group's Facebook page.
Our Place takes all donations, but at the moment there is a need for pantry items, men's clothing and toiletries such as belts and deodorant.
