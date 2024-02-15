Local talents amaze at HSC music showcase in Port Macquarie

Students were given the gift of song this Valentines Day as high marking 2023 HSC music students performed their masterpieces.
Since 2012, Bravissimo has united the best graduate music students from rural NSW and given them the opportunity to perform in front of schools, family and friends.
Bravissimo Director Leanne Johnson started the showcase to celebrate and share the work of these students before they go off into the world.
"It was my privilege and pleasure to get to meet all these amazing musicians," Ms Johnson said.
"They are what motivated the Bravissimo team."
The event allows the graduates of 2023 to share the piece that they tirelessly worked on and inspire future music students.
To be selected, students had to receive a mark above 90 and be in the top two per cent of the state for music.
Five gifted students from Port Macquarie were selected to perform at the Glasshouse on February 14, 2024.
The audience experienced exceptional performances from a range of different genres and instruments. Port Macquarie students were no exception showing talent and diversity in their style.
Brodie Burgess from Hasting's Secondary College Port Macquarie Campus charmed the keys with the piano piece Cumbialada.
Patrick McGahon from St Joseph's Regional College lit up the room with an electric piece on the drums.
Meanwhile, St Columba Anglican Schools Cameron Alford excited the crowd on guitar and vocals with Radioheads Paranoid Andriod.
MacKillop College student Callum Pender, who achieved second in the state for music, performed his rhythmic masterpiece on the concert snare drum.
McKinley Halls from St Joseph's Regional College enchanted with Piece en forme de habanera on the alto saxophone.
Ms Halls was familiar to Bravissimo, having first attended by chance in year nine.
"[The showcase] was only ever for year 11 and 12 students, but there were some spots open and I just jumped in," Ms Halls said. "I really loved it and hoped that I could do it one day."
She believed it was nice to have the opportunity to showcase all her hard work.
"However, it is a bit daunting especially considering they are a similar age and I know what teenagers are like. But, it is good because they are all here for the music and to see what HSC music is all about."
Cameron Alford said it was a great opportunity for the aspiring musicians in the crowd.
He left some advice for future music students.
"I recommend picking your own songs, if you can look out and find songs that you think can push you and your capabilities," he said.
"It is just so cool, to be on guitar and to have my band playing [my favourite song] behind me."
