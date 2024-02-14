What the 'Jelly Blubbers' that wash up on our shores really are

I refer to the palm-sized jellies that wash up on our shores as Jelly Blubbers.
A friend of mine calls them Jelly Flubber, and another says they're known as Jelly Fat in her family.
As a kid, I imagined them to be part of a larger animal. Something that had come off a whale perhaps (which is actually a little gross in hindsight).
In our youth, we thoroughly enjoying throwing them at one another, placing them on our crush's heads, or trying to skim them along the water in the shallows.
Recently, I thought it was about time I finally find out what they are exactly.
I asked expert Dr Jonathan W. Lawley for clarification.
Dr Lawley is a Research Fellow in Molecular Biology and Bioinformatics at Griffith University and believes the clear circular organisms that wash up on the Mid North Coast and beyond are Crystal Jellies or Many-Ribbed Jellies.
"The species is either Aldersladia magnificus...if it is an Aldersladia magnificus it should have little lumps that look like warts underneath them, while if it is an Aequorea it should be smooth," said Dr Lawley.
"They are indeed very common in our shores and very often wash up at beaches in the East Coast."
iNaturalist is a public platform where people can post photos of their records of all kinds of plants and animals, including jellies, to help identity the species identify based on photos and location.
See some examples for crystal jellies (family Aequoreidae) in Australia here.
