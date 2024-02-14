Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Science

What the 'Jelly Blubbers' that wash up on our shores really are

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What do you call these jellies? Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.
What do you call these jellies? Picture by Ellie Chamberlain.

I refer to the palm-sized jellies that wash up on our shores as Jelly Blubbers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.