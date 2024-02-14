Kenny's surf report: 'there is no sport like surfing'

There is no sport like surfing.
In one day of surfing you can combine the biggest adrenaline rush of a perfect wave, watch your mates catch their own bombs and sit in the ocean and reflect on your board.
Boards vary in sizes from 5 foot 5 to 9 foot 6. In the 60s all the young ones like myself and Bobby rode short boards which measured 6 foot or under. While the older surfers who thought their surfing time was coming to an end opted for longer boards over 8 foot, which was slower on the waves but easier to "pop up" on.
Now in 2024, myself and Bobby are still riding shorter boards. Bobby's is 6 foot 4 and mine is 6 foot 10, we both feel more comfortable on the shorter boards.
Now to the other element of surfing.
Sometimes it's just nice to sit and watch the sunrise and the ocean in peace and really appreciate the magnificent clear open spaces and the wildlife, with dolphins popping up and sometimes fish.
Last week I surfed with a large brown turtle, how much better can it get?
Ocean, waves, friends, and great marine life.
Flaggies has a lot of sand as does Chickens and Middles at Town Beach.
The weekend looks good with S- SW winds at 10 knots and a 1.5 metre swell.
The water temp will sit around 22 degrees.
From Monday onwards the winds will vary from NE to SE at about 10 knots.
Conditions should be good all week.
Tides will be early to mid-morning running out with a high around 1.5-1.7 metres and lows will be around 0.6 metre mark.
Always remember the old quote from Bobby, "You can't catch waves from the carpark, so dust off the board, wax up and paddle out".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.