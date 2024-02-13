Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

What's biting: snapper, pearl perch and kingfish caught off our shore

By Columnist Kate Shelton
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rick Adorini with a great bass groper and blue-eye trevalla he recently caught off Port Macquarie on a Bay Explorer deep drop fishing rig. Picture, supplied
Rick Adorini with a great bass groper and blue-eye trevalla he recently caught off Port Macquarie on a Bay Explorer deep drop fishing rig. Picture, supplied

Finally, the weekend forecast looks terrific, with the end of summer near and southerly winds becoming more common I expect the upcoming autumn fishing season to be a cracker with hopefully plenty of opportunities to head out for a fish.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.