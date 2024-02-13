'Don't silence the violence': services bring awareness for Ochre Ribbon Week

"Don't silence the violence" is the message local services are encouraging for this year's Ochre Ribbon Week (12-19 February).
Mid North Coast Local Health District Aboriginal Health Worker Jade Chelman said the campaign was all about raising awareness about family violence in Aboriginal communities.
"That doesn't mean that violence only happens in Aboriginal communities," she said.
"It happens to everyone, everywhere.
"...its more about bringing awareness around the violence that is happening in Aboriginal communicates and being able to come together to connect and support one another and raise awareness in hopes to stop violence."
One of two morning tea events organised by MNCLHD were held at the Port Macquarie Community Health Centre on Tuesday, February 13.
Staff arrived at the Front Courtyard Yarning Circle with food, ochre and ochre ribbons available.
"That's something they can wear during the week in hopes that it prompts questions," Ms Chelman said.
Other services have also voiced their support of the Aboriginal-led campaign including Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services.
Liberty CEO and Gomeroi woman from the Gamilaraay Nation, Kelly Lamb said that Ochre Ribbon Week helps raise awareness about the ongoing and devastating impacts of domestic and family violence on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, including in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area on Birpai Country.
A 2019 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that Indigenous adults were 32 times more likely to be hospitalised for family violence as non-Indigenous Australians.
"Over the past few years, Aboriginal women and children have represented almost half of Liberty's crisis accommodation clients and a third of our transitional housing clients," Ms Lamb said.
"In our work with local Aboriginal families, we see the ongoing impacts of colonisation, the Stolen Generations, racism and discrimination."
Ms Lamb said that her team is passionate about providing an inclusive, culturally aware and safe place for local Aboriginal women and children to access support and build a life free from violence.
"We do this by employing Aboriginal workers," she said
"And providing cultural training for our team, consulting with the local Aboriginal community, and offering programs that empower clients through connection with culture."
In her role at MNCLHD, Ms Chelman works in the Domestic Violence Prevention and Education Program and regularly visits schools to talk about healthy relationships.
She also runs an Aboriginal Women's Group with an Aboriginal Liaison Officer at Bunyah Land Council in Wauchope.
"We meet with the women and they lead that group," she said.
"We're able to connect and yarn and talk about different things.
"We have different services come in so that also widens their support network for different circumstances."
She emphasised the importance of this year's theme of "don't silence the violence"
"I think the more we talk about it openly, the more we can have these conversations about what's going on, its takes that taboo away from it," Ms Chelman said.
"The more we can speak about it openly, more people might feel inclined to come forward because they feel understood, they don't feel alone and it also brings light to the perpetrator.
"It's a choice to be violence and it's a choice to perpetrate that particular type of violence and it's mostly done in secret so the best way to combat it is to not let it be secret."
