Michelle gears up for bike ride to raise funds for melanoma patients

Port Macquarie's Michelle Love is preparing to tackle a five-day mountain bike ride to raise funds for Melanoma Patients Australia.
She is taking on the challenge and raising funds in support of her husband Matt, who was diagnosed with melanoma cancer in 2015.
Matt was living a busy life and Michelle said they had "no idea" of the tragedy that was to come.
"After collapsing, he was rushed to hospital and the journey to the Melanoma Institute of Australia began," Michelle said.
"Due to the advanced nature of the aggressive melanoma, Matt was given only a few months to live, as this was the average survival at the time."
Matt then underwent a number of "exhausting treatments" with medical oncologist, Professor Georgina Long, and the support of Melanoma Patients Australia.
"Matt continues to travel to Sydney every few months and remains on medications to keep his melanoma at bay," Michelle said.
"He remains active and well."
Access to medical specialists and patient support can be a little more difficult in Regional Areas, and that's where services such as Melanoma Patients Australia are so important for cancer patients, Michelle said.
The five-day ride she is embarking on to raise funds will take her through New Zealand.
"The mountains will be steep and there will be some tough days ahead," Michelle said.
While the ride will be a tough challenge, Michelle said she knows it won't be as hard as the cancer journey Matt has been through.
"Knowing that the funds raised go directly to the patients and their families that need support has made the long training days a little easier," she said.
Melanoma remains the most common cancer in young Australians between 20 and 39, both Matt and Michelle encourage people to be aware of the risks of skin cancer.
"Get a skin check, even if you think you're too young," Michelle said.
If you would like to donate in support of Michelle's five-day ride or follow their journey, visit her fundraising page here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.