Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Opinion

Community push to improve accessibility and amenities at Pilot Station

By Chris Mitchell, Contributor
March 19 2024 - 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The community near Pilot Station are appealing to PMHC to improve the amenity and accessibility of the site. Pictures supplied by Chris Mitchell
The community near Pilot Station are appealing to PMHC to improve the amenity and accessibility of the site. Pictures supplied by Chris Mitchell

Residents of Camden Head, outside Dunbogan, have been appealing to Port Macquarie Hastings Council for a decade to improve the amenity and accessibility of the site of the Pilot Station near the mouth of the Camden Haven River.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.