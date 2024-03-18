Community push to improve accessibility and amenities at Pilot Station

Residents of Camden Head, outside Dunbogan, have been appealing to Port Macquarie Hastings Council for a decade to improve the amenity and accessibility of the site of the Pilot Station near the mouth of the Camden Haven River.
Many residents remember when the Pilot Station could be seen from the Pilot Station lookout on Camden Head Road at the corner of Bergalia Crescent. The station was easily seen from the river, Pilot Beach, Wash House Beach and North Haven.
Today an area that was once a grassy headland similar to others in Bonny Hills and Port Macquarie is overgrown. The station can not be seen from Camden Head, yet most of the land around the station is zoned Recreational RE1. The station, the beach and the river can no longer be seen from the picnic tables at the lookout.
The Camden Haven Community College that manages the building and surrounds has won awards for its work there. People, particularly artists, teachers and writers from Sydney, do holiday there regularly.
Yet local residents point to signage at entrances to the Pilot Station area warning against entry, even though the station is a public asset.
This is the nub of the campaign residents have been taking to council since September 2015, when they first met former mayor Peter Besseling. Residents met present Mayor Peta Pinson in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022 to discuss whether the Pilot Station is an asset for the community or one for the individuals who control it via the Camden Haven Community College?
The station's own website says it is heritage listed as "a rare surviving intact group of buildings which provides physical evidence of the living conditions of the pilot and boatmen".
The heritage listing is under an international heritage covenant called the Burra Charter, which says heritage listed facilities and surrounds should be kept as much as possible in the way they were when operational. Residents believe this means the Pilot Station should be visible to the public as it was when pilots oversaw navigation of the river mouth.
Yet a 2004 statement from the NSW Museums and Galleries Foundation appears to reject such a maritime historical role for the Pilot Station. A section called "Camden Head" says the station "is an intact group of buildings no longer in use ... its isolated location makes it difficult to attract tourists ... and its new use as a nature writer's residence maintains the buildings' use as a home..."
This appears to be at odds with both Burra Charter and National Trust guidelines.
Point one of the Trust guidelines says, "heritage assets should ideally be used for their constructed purpose'' while point 3 concludes "The community must be enabled to oppose alienation on the grounds that a publicly owned asset must be retained in public ownership ..."
The station website suggests its management is less open to public access than the Heritage guidelines advise.
The website says, "Today the Pilot Station has a new role, to preserve and enhance cultural and natural heritage and to contribute to community well being." It continues, "we invite those who understand and share our purpose to holiday at the Pilot Station."
It recommends the Pilot Station for "artist and writer residences", "community environmental, educational and cultural events" and "collaborative residences linking arts, environment and community". Nothing about the maritime purpose suggested by the Burra Charter or the station's heritage listing.
Indeed the historic flagpole at the site is gone, as are the maritime messaging flags used to signal boats when the station operated.
The first paid role for the pilot and boatmen at Camden Head was gazetted in 1878 after several deaths and shipwrecks associated with crossing the bar. Four marked graves still lie at Prince of Wales Point near the oyster sheds on the way to the Pilot Beach car park. This was where the original pilot operated.
The Pilot Station worked for more than 100 years overseeing the export by ship of timber from Wauchope floated down river. It was the last operating pilot station in NSW, closing in the mid-1970s.
The buildings and land they are on belong to the general public. In 1999 the Camden Haven Community College was made trust manager.
Some local residents believe the facility is being treated as a college fiefdom. They say events at the station should be more widely advertised. They believe accommodation should be managed through a local real estate agent or Airbnb so the site can make a profit.
Locals are also concerned the lack of management of vegetation behind the station is a fire danger to homes on Camden Head Road. They say the scrub has destroyed the aesthetics of what was once a beautiful headland.
The original May 2000 draft environmental management plan for the site supports this view.
Its fifth recommendation says, "It may be necessary to cull any large growing trees (ie. Coast Banksia) along Camden Head Road so they do not interfere with road verge slashing and residents' views."
Mayor Pinson backs many of the residents' arguments and has called for improvements at the site with all stakeholders in mind.
"People at the Pilot Station lookout should be able to see the station and enjoy the Crown Land there that is zoned recreational. The path down to Wash House Beach should be wide enough to allow people to see the bar and the surf. This is a safety issue for boaties.
"This area should be treated just as other beautiful headlands in the shire are. I am determined to achieve a community memorandum of understanding along the lines of Mrs York's Garden in Port Macquarie to give residents a say over the environment right next to them.
"I understand the Community College is concerned for the privacy of people renting the Pilot Station, but the buildings are in fact held in trust for the entire community. I respect the work that has been done by the station management but both sides need to come together here and make concessions," the Mayor added.
Responding to questions about the Pilot Station's heritage values and vegetation the Camden Haven Community College Committee wrote, "the college was appointed trustee of the Camden Head Pilot Station Reserve Trust in 1999. Since that time the college has worked closely with the community to manage the Pilot Station, maintaining its heritage value.
"The work has been funded by grants and using the Pilot Station main building and boatshed for educational and recreational purposes. The college is not responsible for land management issues ...."
Camden Head resident Blair Maxwell, who advocates on a community action partnership with the council, said, "The Pilot Station has always had an air of exclusiveness expressed by the signage warning against entry and by the booking criteria references to 'sharing our values'.
"Yet with local pathways, park lands and lookouts surrounding the buildings, which are on public heritage land, perhaps we need to utilise the area better for all.
"In consultation with council staff it appears no one has adhered to the Pilot Station environment recommendations to retain native grasslands at the lookout, to not plant out views from the road way or to honour the intent of the Burra Charter on original heritage value.
"We at Camden Haven Council Community Action Team strongly advocate for a master plan for the future management of all council managed recreational land on the headland."
