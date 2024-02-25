Mastering the maps: Port Macquarie junior wins orienteering award

The orienteering efforts of Port Macquarie resident Jessica Dun have been noticed by Orienteering New South Wales (ONSW) after receiving the Rookie of the year award for 2023.
"Jessica's achievements say much for both her on efforts and that of Port Macquarie's orienteering club," ONSW President Robyn Pallas said.
The Hastings Orienteering Group is one of five orienteering groups in regional NSW and the most recent after being established in 2019.
Jessica joined the group in 2022 and by the end of 2023 was awarded W14A Orienteer of the Year.
The award is presented annually to a new orienteer "showing a high level of achievement, competing on either Moderate or Hard courses, at State League Level."
"I was quite surprised to receive the rookie of the year award. Most of last year, I was not competitive at all," Jessica said.
Jessica started orienteering later than most of the kids her age and did not expect to do as well as she did.
"After finishing my relay leg in 1st and placing 3rd in the AUS long [last year], I realised that I really did have a good chance.
"It gave me the confidence I needed to start competitively racing from then on. All of this happened at the end of the year, so I did not expect to get an award like I did."
Jessica started out travelling to state competitions with her family as well as attending training camps that ONSW has for the juniors.
"Jessica has just got better and better," said Ms Pallas. "She has taken to orienteering really well and is really enjoying it."
Jessica competed in the 2023 Australian Schools Orienteering Championship in Western Australia and had exceptional results which is uncommon for a new team member.
She ranked 5th in long distance and participated in the relay that contributed to NSW's win.
She also finished 7th in the Australian Middle Champs, 12th in the Australian Long Champs, 12th in the Australian Sprint Champs and ran with boys in the M14 Australian Championships relay.
Ms Pallas said there there are multiple benefits for participating in orienteering at a young age including social advantages.
"She's gone to these championships with all these people and met all of these people that she really didn't know and competed against them," Ms Pallas said.
"So, she knows people from all over NSW but now also people from all over Australia."
Jessica believes that starting orienteering young makes it easier to develop skills quickly and gives you time to practice before you reach a competitive age.
In 2023, the NSW team won the competition for the second year in a row.
