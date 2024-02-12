Inaugural surfest event draws 'sizzling teen talent' to Bonny Hills

Maverick Macgugan (North Avalon) took out the Under 12 Boys category, and Coco Woolley (Boomerang Beach) won the Under 12 Girls category; Hamish Harrigan (Coffs Harbour) won the Under 14 Boys, and Mali Adam (Merewether and Port Macquarie surfboard clubs) in the Under 14 Girls; Joey Silk (Crescent Head) in the Under 16 Boys, and Chelsea Darling (Hat Head) in the Under 16 Girls.