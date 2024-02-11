McGrath donation to transform Paediatric Unit playground

McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie have donated $23 thousand to the Paediatric Unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital to improve the children's outdoor playground.
The funds will help transform the children's playground, an important diversional therapy resource for hospitalised children and their siblings.
"This donation will significantly improve the hospital experience for children and their families, providing moments of respite and joy during challenging times," said Paediatric Nurse Unit Manager Darlene Malineack.
"We are immensely grateful to McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie for their unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of our young patients."
The funds, raised through McGrath's Charity Golf Day last October at Port Macquarie Golf Club, represent a collaborative effort supported by 29 dedicated sponsors.
The generosity from McGrath's clients, friends, and community partners made this initiative a success.
"The enthusiasm and support demonstrated by the sponsors, as well as McGrath's clients and friends who participated in the charity golf day, exemplify the power of community collaboration in driving positive change," Ms Malineack said.
Mainyard Construction and Moduplay have also pledged support towards the installation costs, maximising the value of the donation and ensuring the Paediatric Unit's playground transformation exceeds expectations.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mainyard Construction and Moduplay for their invaluable assistance in bringing this project to fruition," she said.
"Their partnership underscores the collective effort to create a nurturing environment for our young patients, promoting healing and comfort."
The team at McGrath Estate Agent and principals Katrina and Todd Bates visited the playground to present their donation to a grateful team of Paediatric nurses.
"Every member of our McGrath Estate Agents team acknowledged the importance of the Paediatric Unit's valuable cause and actively worked together to achieve a positive result," Mr Bates said.
"Katrina and I were thrilled with the privilege of being able to bring an element of joy to children and their families, in times of need, and we extend heart-felt thanks to those clients, associates and friends who earnestly participated in the project.
"We were proud to play our part and will always be in awe of the amazing generosity of the Port Macquarie community."
Work is expected to start in the near future.
