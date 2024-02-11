Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

McGrath donation to transform Paediatric Unit playground

By Staff Reporters
February 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

McGrath Estate Agents Port Macquarie have donated $23 thousand to the Paediatric Unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital to improve the children's outdoor playground.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.