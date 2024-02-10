Gallery | groms take to the waves for inaugural Reflections Cadet Cup

The inaugural Reflections Cadet Cup on the Mid North Coast has attracted a keen line-up of young surfers from up and down the coast.
The event got underway on Saturday, February 10 at Rainbow Beach, with 82 teens competing in the cup.
The two-day event is a partnership between Reflections, the largest holiday group in NSW, and Surfest, the biggest surfing festival in the Southern Hemisphere.
Surfest coordinator Warren Smith said they came up with the idea to hold the event on the Mid North Coast a few months ago.
"We love the place. It's got a great wave, great surfing community and everyone has got behind it," he said.
Smith said he hopes the cup will create career paths for young surfers.
"It's really testing the kids on their surfing ability, their fitness and their mental aptitude to what they're doing in their preparation," he said.
There are five local competitors hailing from Port Macquarie and Bonny Hills competing in the event.
Brothers Asher and Albi Winters from Port Macquarie are facing off in the under 12 boys category alongside Bonny Hills local Zeke Woolam.
Bonny Hills local Rusty Hogan, 14, and Port Macquarie's Joey Thompson are in the pack competing in the under 16s boys.
Contest organiser Ian Bell said the cup is also a great opportunity to promote tourism within the area.
"The Bonny Hills community has gotten behind the event, which is really great," he said.
"It's really good for the local kids because they get to see what other kids their age out on the water and compete against some of the best."
Winning the Reflections Cadet Cup will allocate a prize purse of $3900, with additional prizes for the finalists in all divisions.
There will be an Eats and Beats event from 4pm on Saturday afternoon, February 10.
Finals will get underway on Sunday, with a full day of surfing planned. Presentations will be held on Sunday afternoon.
