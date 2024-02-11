Yarn Up Homework Club celebrates students graduating primary school

The much anticipated Year 6 graduation ceremony for Aboriginal students from Wauchope Public School beginning their transition to high school was held recently at Wauchope country club auditorium.
Family Support Coordination Team Leader Stacey Carney worked with the team at Family, Children and Youth Pathways (St Anges' Care and Lifestyle) to organise a special ceremony to acknowledge their Aboriginal culture and not only celebrate their graduation.
"It is quite an emotional time for parents, and for us, to watch as these young people acknowledge with pride their culture, their achievements and themselves as confident young learners," Ms Carney said.
The event started in 2022 when a group of year 6 students who were being supported by the pathways Yarn Up Homework Club asked if they could have a celebration of their completion of primary school.
Held every fortnight in Wauchope the Yarn Up Homework Club supports Indigenous children in the local community develop successful study habits and become confident learners.
With the theme 'Too Deadly '23', 26 of the 31 graduating students attended with their families where they delivered an acknowledgement of the country and speeches of thanks during the ceremony.
The event allowed graduating students to celebrate together and farewell friends who may be attending different schools. While also allowing those who witnessed their journey to acknowledge their effort.
"It was also a wonderful opportunity for our team to acknowledge the efforts of each student - we have been with them every step of the way; enjoying their successes and encouraging them through their struggles," said Ms Carney.
Wauchope High School and Family, Children and Youth Pathways gifted students with some school essentials to set them up for a great year.
"Statistics show there is still a gap in the number of Aboriginal students completing year 12," Ms Carney said
"It is through events like this that parents and the community can demonstrate their pride in the efforts of these young students. To encourage them to keep striving and let them know they have the support they need to help them achieve their dreams."
