Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Expect... something to happen': case of alleged hit-and-run death back in court

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
February 12 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings river Drive where the alleged hit-and-run accident occurred. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The pedestrian crossing on Hastings river Drive where the alleged hit-and-run accident occurred. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

A Port Macquarie Magistrate has said "something needs to happen" in the case of the hit-and-run death of a man on Hastings River Drive last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.