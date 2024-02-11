'Expect... something to happen': case of alleged hit-and-run death back in court

He must reside at his home in Stuarts Point and spend each night at that address

He can't leave his home between the hours of 10pm and 5am

He must report to police at Macksville Police Station each day

He is not to enter an international airport or other point of departure from Australia

He is not to occupy the driver's seat of any motor vehicle

He is not able to leave NSW

He must agree to forfeit $7000 without security should he fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgement