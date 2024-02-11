'Expect... something to happen': case of alleged hit-and-run death back in court

A Port Macquarie Magistrate has said "something needs to happen" in the case of the hit-and-run death of a man on Hastings River Drive last year.
The case against Lewis Alfred Witsel, 64, was mentioned before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, February 8.
The 64-year-old was excused from appearing and was instead represented by his lawyer Tas Tasdemir.
Witsel is charged with failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He was charged following the alleged hit-and-run accident on the pedestrian crossing on Hastings River Drive near Dixie Park on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 5.20pm.
It is alleged Witsel then left the scene before driving to his home in Stuarts Point.
Following inquiries, Witsel attended Port Macquarie Police Station on the morning of April 13, 2023 where he was arrested.
Court documents show Witsel allegedly "was driving a vehicle in a manner dangerous to another person" and "did negligently drive a motor vehicle... resulting in the death of David Curtis".
Mr Tasdemir said he had "received the facts" but that the case is "not ready for committal".
He asked for the case to be adjourned to February 22, which was granted.
Witsel's bail is set to continue under these conditions:
Magistrate Darcy said the 64-year-old "better be here" for the next court date if the case is to then progress to the committal stage of proceedings.
"... Expecting something to happen [on the next occasion]," she said.
