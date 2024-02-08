Two women accused of involvement in Kendall murder reprimanded for behaviour in court

Two women accused of involvement in a murder in Kendall last year were reprimanded for sitting next to each other in court despite their bail conditions.
North Haven woman Ashleigh Shields, 27, and Kendall woman Julia Ann Jeffrey, 53 are facing charges in relation to the death of Paul Davy.
Mr Davy was found on the driveway of a home in Batar Creek Road, Kendall, at 6.40pm on November 22, 2023.
Members of the public commenced CPR before paramedics arrived, but the 43-year-old died at the scene.
North Haven man, Luke Willcockson, 37, has been charged with murdering Mr Davy between 6.30pm and 7pm on November 22, 2023.
Shields, Jeffrey and Coolongolook man Michael Nicholas Hatzigeorgiou, 39, have all been charged with concealing the alleged murder from authorities.
Jeffrey has also been accused of hindering the investigation of the incident by allegedly providing false information.
The two women were granted bail on December 13, 2023, with their bail conditions specifying that they could not go near or contact any of the co-accused, including each other, Hatzigeorgiou and Willcockson.
But the women sat next to each other in the Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Thursday, February 8.
Magistrate Darcy said that Shields "probably shouldn't be sat next to Ms Jeffrey given the detail" specified in her bail.
"Really not a good idea if you're on bail conditions not to be near or contact..." Magistrate Darcy said.
Jeffrey soon moved to the row of seats in front of Shields.
In court, the police prosecution asked for both matters to be marked as complex.
"I don't understand this request to mark this matter as complex," Magistrate Darcy said.
"What does this get you if I mark this matter complex?"
Magistrate Darcy said that she would not be marking the matter as complex at this stage.
Shields and Jeffrey were adjourned for a charge certification.
Both will appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on April 4.
