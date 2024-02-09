Town Beach alleged sexual assault case 'almost ready' for charge certification

The case against the 26-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman on Port Macquarie's Town Beach last year is "almost ready" for charge certification.
Bilal Jdid did not appear before Magistrate Georgina Darcy when the case was mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, February 8.
Jdid's defence lawyer appeared via audio visual link on behalf of his client and said he will be seeking to alter his bail conditions.
The 26-year-old had been granted bail in the Sydney Supreme Court on November 27, 2023.
Court documents show Jdid has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, and sexually touch another person without consent.
According to documents presented to the court police say an 18-year-old woman was on Stewart Street, Port Macquarie, about 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 when she was allegedly approached by Jdid.
It is alleged he sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot.
The court heard Jdid was not known to the woman and had been in Port Macquarie for only one week before the alleged assault took place.
His current bail conditions include residing at a Sydney address.
"We will be seeking a bail variation to change the address," his lawyer said. "I won't make the application today, but will make the application through the proper channels."
His full current bail conditions include:
A surety of $520,000 has also been deposited to the court as part of the bail condition.
The police prosecutor said they anticipate the case will be ready to proceed to charge certification within the next two weeks.
"We anticipate [charge certification] will be completed in this period," the prosecutor said.
The case has been adjourned to be mentioned in the same court on February 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.