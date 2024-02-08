Port Macquarie News
Man allegedly falls asleep behind wheel; charged with high-range drink-driving

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 8 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:43pm
Police were called to Hill Street, following reports a man had stopped in the middle of an intersection and was asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.
A man has been charged with high-range drink-driving after he was allegedly found drunk and asleep behind the wheel in Port Macquarie.

