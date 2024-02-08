Man allegedly falls asleep behind wheel; charged with high-range drink-driving

A man has been charged with high-range drink-driving after he was allegedly found drunk and asleep behind the wheel in Port Macquarie.
About 3.35pm on Wednesday, February 7, police were called to Hill Street, following reports a man had stopped in the middle of an intersection and was asleep at the wheel of his vehicle.
Police from Mid North Coast Highway Patrol have been told that members of the public secured the vehicle and activated the parking brake.
The driver was removed from the vehicle with the assistance of police, before being assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The driver of the Renault Koleos underwent a preliminary roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.
A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where a breath analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.265.
The man's license was suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, February 28, for driving with a high range PCA.
