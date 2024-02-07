Panel approves $21.5m plan for five-storey unit blocks at Lake Cathie

A multi-million dollar development for five five-storey residential towers at Lake Cathie has been approved by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel.
The panel approved the $21.5 million plan for the "residential flat building, commercial premises and shop-top housing with strata subdivision" during a meeting on February 7.
The site for the five mixed-use towers is located in Catarina Estate, Lake Cathie, are part of a bigger development plan for a large area of land off Ocean Drive.
It is located within the planned Hilltop Village precinct identified as providing for a mixture of commercial and higher density development.
This development approval comes after the Development Assessment Panel approved a $12.4 million plan for five four-storey apartment buildings and basement parking at Whitewater Terrace in the same development in July 2023.
During the meeting of the Development Assessment Panel on February 7, panel chairperson Tony McNamara described the development for the five five-storey towers as "major".
"This has come before the panel because of the submissions received during the public exhibition," he said.
"The report is recommended for approval."
The DA for the combined five residential and commercial towers was submitted to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council in April 2023.
Following the public exhibition period of the development application, 26 submissions were received.
The report put to the panel stated that issues raised during assessment of the application and following public exhibition have been considered and where relevant, conditions have been recommended to manage the impacts attributed to these issues.
"Overall, the proposed development is consistent with the provisions and objectives of the relevant planning controls and will have an acceptable impact on the surrounding natural and built environment," the recommendation states.
Panel member Michael Mason said concerns had been raised about the buildings being visible from the beach.
However, a representative in support of the development said a sightline analysis from Rainbow Beach was undertaken and a person standing on the beach "would not be able to view the buildings".
A member of the public attending the meeting said while the design for the development is "a lot bigger" than he thought developments would be when he moved to the area two-and-a-half years ago, he is in support of the plans.
"I hope that other residents take on this development," he said.
Each of the five buildings will consist of ground floor commercial space with residential units above. There will be a total of 99 residential units ranging from one to three bedrooms. There will also be 151 basement level parking spaces.
The applicant is Catarina Village Pty Ltd, care of Land Dynamics, and Catarina Village Pty Ltd is the owner.
