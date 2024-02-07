Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Panel approves $21.5m plan for five-storey unit blocks at Lake Cathie

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated February 7 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept design image by ELK. Picture, contained in an attachment to the Development Assessment Panel report
A concept design image by ELK. Picture, contained in an attachment to the Development Assessment Panel report

A multi-million dollar development for five five-storey residential towers at Lake Cathie has been approved by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Development Assessment Panel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.