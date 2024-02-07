What's Biting: Hopeful for hot fishing action during cool southerly change

In the Hastings River this week, results have been a little mixed. The breakwalls are still producing a few reasonable bream and flathead.
Further up river, bream are still very active around Rawdon Island, with surface lures working well. Flathead numbers also remain consistent from most parts, with either whitebait or lures the offerings of choice.
A few school mulloway have also been about the upper reaches. On the whiting front, there are still some terrific fish on offer, with good reports from several locations.
For crabbing enthusiasts, blue swimmer numbers remain excellent from most spots downstream of Rawdon Island. Those venturing upstream have been finding a few nice mud crabs.
Before the strong southerlies this week, snapper numbers offshore have been well above average, with the inshore reefs south of the lighthouse as consistent as anywhere with some nice fish to over five kilos on offer.
Fresh slimy mackerel and bonito fillets have been particularly effective, as of course, soft plastics. Wider out, pearl perch numbers have been excellent, with a few teraglin and the odd kingfish.
Once the southerlies calm we may see a good push of hot water on the coast and hopefully some pelagic action to follow.
Down south, during the mid-week heavy seas, a few nice bream and luderick were on offer from the protected areas off the Camden Haven. Cunjevoi, as is often the case, was particularly effective during the rough seas.
Those venturing further around Crowdy have also been finding a few drummer and the odd snapper.
On the land-based game scene, we have had reports of fish further up the coast, so fingers crossed conditions conspire to see some warm and clean water push right in over the coming weeks.
For the offshore anglers, despite a bit of variable water colour and current in close, the highly anticipated pelagics will hopefully show up in the coming weeks especially after this decent blow from the south, and the clean warm currents again push in close.
Wider out, the currents have been strong which has limited the action for those fishing the reefs. Despite this, a few snapper and pearl perch have been about.
Further north in the Macleay, mackerel fever has once again taken hold with Grassy Head as usual attracting plenty of attention. To date, results have been a little spasmodic. However, there are both spanish and spotted mackerel, as well as cobia present in varying numbers.
With continued southerly winds forecast for the week, the warm currents should stay in close and hopefully bring a few more fish with them.
The local FADs have been a little hit and miss although the mahi mahi that have been encountered have generally been of good size.
Those fishing the reefs reported a few snapper and pearl perch, together with the occasional kingfish.
In the river, flathead numbers remain consistent with both the breakwalls providing some nice fish on both baits and lures. Bream numbers remain above average, although daylight catches are dominated by undersized specimens, with many keepers being taken at night.
