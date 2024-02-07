Stars of the Hastings reconnect as Dance for Cancer prepares to launch

The 2023 Stars of the Hastings reunited to celebrate their amazing efforts and look towards this year's Dance for Cancer competition.
The 2023 Stars of the Hastings Dance for Cancer charity event raised over $155,000 for Cancer Council NSW with Port Macquarie and Hastings locals dancing on stage at Panthers to raise funds for the cause.
At last year's event, Mid Coast 4WD Centre's Darren Van-der-Lay went out of his comfort zone dancing dressed as Tina Turner for the cause and raised the most funds as an individual for the event.
"I found it very rewarding doing something because I lost my father to cancer," he said.
"So I felt like I was helping out in that respect and it was definitely more than I thought to start with."
Cancer Council NSW fundraising lead for marketing and fundraising in regional communities Sarah Russell said that the 2023 Stars of the Hastings event did extremely well.
""I think the exciting thing last year was we did have a new venue," she said.
"And it was a little bit of a transition going to a new style...from the theatre to a sit down dinner.
"We got a really great feedback around that so I think that's a positive move."
The catch-up event was not only a chance for the stars to reconnect but also look to the future with the upcoming 2024 event.
New Cancer Council NSW community fundraising coordinator for the Mid North Coast Ali Cooke said she would like to launch this year's event in the next month or so.
Ms Cooke who competed in the Newcastle Stars Dance for Cancer last year, said she is able to relate to the nerves, excitement and challenges this year's competitors will face.
"It definitely does give me a different perspective to some of our other coordinators who might be planning these kinds of events to know what the stars are going through," she said.
"I'm just very excited- it's a rich experience so I'm very excited to start recruiting, find our hit list, our next line up and raise a lot of money for a cancer free future."
It's a future that Port Kitchen World's Nik Paine hopes for as well.
The local business owner competed last year with her four friends and her daughter, and ended up raising the most money as a group with $50,915 donated.
The group ended their performance with flashlights and a slideshow of people who have battled the disease, including Ms Paine's late grandma.
"As soon as we signed up, the first thing I knew I wanted to do was try and bring my daughter and my best friends to dance with me," she said.
"We've all been affected by cancer whether it's ourselves or a family member."
"...I wanted to have the flashlights as a tribute to everyone on the screen and show why we're really there so that was pretty touching that night."
Her advice for others dancing this year was to have fun.
"Reach out to the community because everyone is so generous," she said.
"And it doesn't have to be big amounts...every single dollar adds up."
"To be able to do that for the cancel council and hopefully have a cancer free future is something we can all be proud of."
Mr Van-der-Ley had similar advice.
"Just go in with an open mind and just know it's going to be a lot of hard work [but] it's going to be worth it in the end," he said.
"I would say to anyone, it's definitely worth doing and to say you have done it."
Ms Cooke is currently open to nominations which can be sent to her via her LinkedIn profile.
