Nominations open for the 2024 Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards

The movers and shakers of Port Macquarie's business scene celebrated the launch of the 2024 Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards on Tuesday night, February 6.
The gala dinner will be held on May 18, with nominations now open for each category.
Now in its 17th year the Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards annually celebrate our region's business success, with a range of independently judged categories.
President of Business Port Macquarie Alex Glen-Holmes said the awards wouldn't be possible.
"This event continues with our wonderful sponsors, we couldn't do it without you all," she said.
Ms Glen-Holmes also highlighted the strength of businesses in our region.
"Local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and without local business, there's no community," she said.
"We would like to highlight the resilience this year of our local businesses. You guys have been through everything and to see you all here is a testament to what you've achieved with your businesses."
The 2024 Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards has 35 categories. Winners across four consecutive years (in any category) or five years, during the lifetime of the awards, are inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services were inducted into the Hall of Fame at the launch.
The theme for this year's awards is 'Celebrating our Shining Stars'.
Key dates for the 2024 Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards are:
To find out more about the 2024 Greater Port Macquarie Business Awards, visit the Business Port Macquarie website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.