Pacific Highway reopens; fallen high voltage power lines cleared

The Pacific Highway at Sancrox has reopened after fallen high voltage power lines blocked all lanes of the highway.
The highway was closed in both directions for a couple of hours.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to the incident just after 11am on Tuesday, February 6.
RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd said police also attended scene and were assisting RFS crews.
"There [were] high voltage power lines down on the Pacific Highway," he said.
Insp. Shepherd said a tractor hit a power pole which caused the power lines to fall onto the highway.
"There are also power lines down on John Oxley Drive," he said. "They have started a slow moving grass fire and crews are responding to that as well," he said.
RFS crews were assisted by police, Fire and Rescue crews, Essential Energy and Transport for NSW.
Traffic diversions that were in place have now been lifted and traffic through the area has eased.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.