'Music is part of living': Laurie Orchard takes a bow

At 96-years-old Laurie Orchard has finally decided it's time to step back from his position as choir conductor at the Laurieton's Men's Shed.
Music has been a constant for Mr Orchard after dedicating his career to teaching the art and sharing melodies with anyone that will listen.
Mr Orchard believes that you never retire from music as it "is a part of living, and to share that with others can be thrilling".
After watching his mother and father perform together he was encouraged into music at the age of five. From that moment on music was a part of him and took him all over NSW educating both students and teachers.
Mr Orchard was a founder of Mitchell Conservatorium in Bathurst, one of the first rural conservatoriums in NSW.
In 2022, he received an OAM for his contribution to communities and service to music as an educator.
Pizza, speeches and old videos were shared in a retirement lunch on February 13 recognising Mr Orchard's lasting influence on the men.
The retirement marks ten years since he started as conductor at the men's shed in 2014. Mr Orchard plays a vital role at the shed as all the men have genuine respect for him.
Fellow member Graham King has known Mr Orchard since he joined the men's shed and recalls his skill.
"I went behind him one time when he was leading the choir and realised he didn't have music in front of him. He had the words of the song and some chicken scratchings on it," he said.
"He has this ability to listen to a piece of music and be able to play it back or to adjust it in tone or key to suit us."
Mr Orchard enjoys singing and working with the men.
"They do make a good sound, they make a good sound for a little while," he said.
The choir performs a selection of 21 to 23 songs at nursing homes or for anyone who is keen to listen.
"[The nursing homes] seem to really relish our one hour's entertainment," Mr Orchard said.
"The songs are chosen from a wide field and some are more interesting. There are some good tunes that will probably be around forever.
"The repertoire for the men's choir are songs they grew up with and now have learned to sing them well in unison."
Laurieton Men's Shed choir has had many singers since Mr Orchard began with the group.
The group has been a fantastic community for men after retirement and going through any hardship.
"Men spend their working lives in company and when that feeling goes away what is left? They need somewhere to talk together," Mr Orchard said.
