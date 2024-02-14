Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Music is part of living': Laurie Orchard takes a bow

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At 96-years-old Laurie Orchard has finally decided it's time to step back from his position as choir conductor at the Laurieton's Men's Shed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.