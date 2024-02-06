Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New data reveals top five cancers projected to rise on the Mid North Coast

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated February 6 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skin cancer is projected to be one of the most common diagnosed on the Mid North Coast this year. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Skin cancer is projected to be one of the most common diagnosed on the Mid North Coast this year. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

New data has revealed melanoma of the skin, prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer and lung cancer are projected to be the most common on the Mid North Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.