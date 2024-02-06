New data reveals top five cancers projected to rise on the Mid North Coast

New data has revealed melanoma of the skin, prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer and lung cancer are projected to be the most common on the Mid North Coast.
Data released by the Cancer Institute of NSW said these five types of cancers will be the most common diagnosed in our region over the next 12 months.
Mid North Coast Local Health District Director Integrated Care, Allied Health and Community Services Jill Wong reminded the local community to take advantage of cancer screening programs and seek help if they notice any changes to their health.
"More than 2000 people in our district are projected to be diagnosed with some form of cancer this year, so reducing cancer's devastating impact on our community is a key priority," she said.
"Our cancer services are among the state's best, with our health specialists dedicated to delivering safe, world-class care to people living with and beyond cancer."
The melanoma rates in the 10 years from 2011 to 2020 have increased, according to the Cancer Institute of NSW.
The Spot a Spot program developed by TAFE NSW with the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation, Hair and Beauty Australia (HABA) and Keune Australia launched just last year to help combat the rise of skin cancer.
The program saw TAFE NSW Port Macquarie students trained to spot potential melanomas on their client's scalps and bodies.
"Hairdressers and barbers are in regular contact with their clients and access hard-to-see spots, so they are very well placed to recognise skin changes," Australian Melanoma Research Foundation Dr Wayne Harvey said.
NSW Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of Cancer Institute NSW Professor Tracey O'Brien said around 16,000 cases of cancer and 5000 cancer deaths could be prevented in NSW each year if we exercise more, eat healthier foods, wear sunscreen, drink less alcohol and stop smoking.
"Few health challenges rival the complexity and urgency of this devastating disease and as a community, we need to do everything possible to support each other to lead healthier lives and seek help if we notice any changes to our health," Professor O'Brien said.
Every 10 minutes someone in NSW is diagnosed with cancer, with one person dying from the disease every half an hour. It remains the leading cause of disease death in our state, accounting for one in three deaths.
Despite these sobering statistics, NSW has some of the world's best cancer outcomes, with 70 per cent of people in NSW surviving beyond five years of a cancer diagnosis.
Working together with Mid North Coast Local Health District and more than 80 organisations across government, non-government and community, the Cancer Institute NSW is focused on reducing the impact of cancer on the people of NSW and saving more lives.
